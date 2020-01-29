KMC to provide alternate space to 297 shopkeepers

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is providing alternate shops to 297 people whose shops were demolished during the ‘anti-encroachment’ operation in Light House. The balloting ceremony was held at the KMC Old Building on Wednesday.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar, who presided over the balloting ceremony, said that the operation is being conducted on the orders of the Supreme Court, adding that KMC is trying its best to provide alternate space to the affectees.

A total of 569 shops are being constructed by the KMC near Thatta Bus Stop Terminal in Lyari, he said, adding that 272 alternate shops will be provided to the victims.

He even criticised PSP Founder Mustafa Kamal and alleged that the former mayor was involved in China-cutting and corrupt practices during his tenure.

He questioned how Kamal spent Rs29 billion funds during his tenure.