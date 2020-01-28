KMC officials clear encroachments in four Karachi districts

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is working on a daily basis to clear encroachments from different areas of Karachi.

KMC officials conducted anti-encroachment operations in Korangi, Central, East and South districts on Tuesday. They cleared encroachments in Landhi, North Karachi, Clifton, Shireen Jinnah Colony and on Tipu Sultan Road.

During the operation in North Karachi, five shops constructed on government land were demolished. Officials impounded more than 100 cabins, tables and chairs placed on footpaths.

The KMC anti-encroachment department confiscated power generators kept on sidewalks near the Tipu Sultan Road. Illegal structures placed on roads and footpaths in Landhi, Shireen Jinnah Colony and Clifton Block-1 were also removed during the drive.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that they would launch a grand operation against encroachments in the North Karachi area Wednesday.

Heavy power generators placed outside marriage halls, banks and shops will be removed during the operation, according to the official. Owners of these halls and shops and bank officials had already been served several notices.

“Six cranes and other heavy machinery would take part in the operation on Wednesday,” Siddiqui said. “Area police will also be there to assist KMC officials in the operation.”