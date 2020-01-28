KDA launches Statement Lounge for property buyers and sellers

The Karachi Development Authority launched on Tuesday the Statement Lounge as part of its one-window facility for property buyers and sellers.

The Statement Lounge is located at the ground floor of Civic Center in Karachi. It will work under the KDA Land Management System.

Prior to its launch, statements relating to the transfer of KDA properties were manually recorded by KDA officials. The process involved the risk of anomalies in land transfers.

What is Statement Lounge and how it works?

Buyers and sellers are required to record statements on the sale or purchase of KDA properties in which they agree upon the terms of the transfer in the presence of a KDA official.

Now they will appear before a KDA official and record their statements on video camera in the Statement Lounge. Their photographs, thumb impressions and signatures will also being taken while recording statements.

A KDA assistant director from the particular area will also be present during the entire process. It is meant for the convenience of the general public.

Applicants will first have to submit a file in the KDA Land Department, located at the third floor of Civic Center. After checking documents, the particular KDA branch will call both the buyer and seller to record their statements.

Once the statements are recorded, the file will be sent back to the KDA Land Department for approval.

After that, it will go to the IT Department in order to make it a part of the record. The file will then be forwarded to the Recovery Department.

The Recovery Department will issue a pay order/challan against the particular piece of land and send the file back to the Land Department.

The Land Department will keep the documents along with a copy of the challan in its record.

KDA Senior Director IT Kamal Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that the launch of Statement Lounge will greatly help the applicants record their statements electronically.

“Statements of 30 applicants are being recorded per day in the Statement Lounge,” Siddiqui said. A parking area has also been allocated for applicants visiting the facility.

He said in case of applicants with disabilities, a KDA official will visit their residence to record statements.

Siddiqui said the KDA administration was striving to make the entire Land Management System “electronic”, where applicants could get all the information under one roof.

He said the KDA is working on computerizing the entire record of lands which he hoped would be completed this year.