Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KDA launches Statement Lounge for property buyers and sellers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
KDA launches Statement Lounge for property buyers and sellers

Photo: author

The Karachi Development Authority launched on Tuesday the Statement Lounge as part of its one-window facility for property buyers and sellers.

The Statement Lounge is located at the ground floor of Civic Center in Karachi. It will work under the KDA Land Management System.

Prior to its launch, statements relating to the transfer of KDA properties were manually recorded by KDA officials. The process involved the risk of anomalies in land transfers.

What is Statement Lounge and how it works?

Buyers and sellers are required to record statements on the sale or purchase of KDA properties in which they agree upon the terms of the transfer in the presence of a KDA official.

Now they will appear before a KDA official and record their statements on video camera in the Statement Lounge. Their photographs, thumb impressions and signatures will also being taken while recording statements.

A KDA assistant director from the particular area will also be present during the entire process. It is meant for the convenience of the general public.

Applicants will first have to submit a file in the KDA Land Department, located at the third floor of Civic Center. After checking documents, the particular KDA branch will call both the buyer and seller to record their statements.

Once the statements are recorded, the file will be sent back to the KDA Land Department for approval.

After that, it will go to the IT Department in order to make it a part of the record. The file will then be forwarded to the Recovery Department.

The Recovery Department will issue a pay order/challan against the particular piece of land and send the file back to the Land Department.

The Land Department will keep the documents along with a copy of the challan in its record.

KDA Senior Director IT Kamal Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that the launch of Statement Lounge will greatly help the applicants record their statements electronically.

“Statements of 30 applicants are being recorded per day in the Statement Lounge,” Siddiqui said. A parking area has also been allocated for applicants visiting the facility.

He said in case of applicants with disabilities, a KDA official will visit their residence to record statements.

Siddiqui said the KDA administration was striving to make the entire Land Management System “electronic”, where applicants could get all the information under one roof.

He said the KDA is working on computerizing the entire record of lands which he hoped would be completed this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
KDA, Karachi, land transfer, property, buyer, sellers, Statement Lounge, one-window facility
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Three Karachi companies accused of Rs230m sales tax fraud
Three Karachi companies accused of Rs230m sales tax fraud
31% Pakistanis lost their jobs in 2019: report
31% Pakistanis lost their jobs in 2019: report
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Blaze near Karachi’s Teen Hatti doused
Blaze near Karachi’s Teen Hatti doused
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.