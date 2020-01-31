Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Karachi woman registers case against neighbour after DHA dog attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A woman registered a case against her neighbour after her dog attacked her in Karachi’s DHA on January 20.

The woman filed a case at the Darakshan police station under sections 337-F (i) (Ghayr Jaifah intentional harm) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

She told SAMAA TV that she was outside her apartment building on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in DHA’s Phase V when she was attacked by her neighbour’s dog from behind.

She was taken to Jinnah hospital where she was given an anti-rabies vaccine. She said the dog was not on a leash that day and had been allowed to run free on the main road.

It pounced on me from behind and bit me, she said. She also said that the dog almost attacked a young girl who was coming back from school. She was saved by the skin of her teeth by residents, she said.

The family was so shaken that they shifted out of the apartment, she claimed.

She wants the dog to be removed from the apartment complex or else it will hurt someone else.

