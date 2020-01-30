Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘India may start a war but Pakistan will finish it’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
‘India may start a war but Pakistan will finish it’

File photo: Screengrab

India might start a war but Pakistan would be the one to finish it, said Major General Asif Ghafoor, the outgoing spokesperson for the Pakistani military, on Thursday.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said so while during his farewell meeting with reporters. February 1 will be his last day in office and Major General Babar Iftekhar will assume charge as the new head of the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The remarks by the ISPR DG came a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that his country was now capable of making Pakistan “bite the dust” in less than 10 days.

Maj Gen Ghafoor warned that the crisis in India-administered Kashmir could engulf the whole world.

He further said that it would be an honour for him if his departure from the ISPR pleased India.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
Pakistani markets fear panic as coronavirus continues to spread
Pakistani markets fear panic as coronavirus continues to spread
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.