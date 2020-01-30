‘India may start a war but Pakistan will finish it’

India might start a war but Pakistan would be the one to finish it, said Major General Asif Ghafoor, the outgoing spokesperson for the Pakistani military, on Thursday.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said so while during his farewell meeting with reporters. February 1 will be his last day in office and Major General Babar Iftekhar will assume charge as the new head of the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The remarks by the ISPR DG came a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that his country was now capable of making Pakistan “bite the dust” in less than 10 days.

Maj Gen Ghafoor warned that the crisis in India-administered Kashmir could engulf the whole world.

He further said that it would be an honour for him if his departure from the ISPR pleased India.