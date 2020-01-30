Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
‘How’s the govt helping the Pakistani students stuck in China?’

Posted: Jan 30, 2020
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: AFP

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court requesting the government to arrange for the evacuation of the Pakistani students stuck in China amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minalllah will hear the case tomorrow (Friday).

Lawyer Mian Muhammad Faisal moved the petition through Advocate Jahagir Jadoon.

The foreign and health secretaries have been cited as the respondents.

The petition asks them to answer how many Pakistani students are stuck in China and what measures the government has taken so far to help the students.

It also questions what arrangements have been made to screen the 20,000 Chinese nationals living in Islamabad.

What steps are being taken by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan from other countries, the petitions asks.

It requests the government to give instructions for the return of the Pakistani students stuck in China.

