How to get your building plan approved in 15 days

People can now get their building plans approved by the Sindh Building Control Authority in just 15 days. They can achieve this through the Single Window Facility Centre of the SBCA at Civic Centre, Karachi.

The authority has issued a notification relating to the procedures and timeline for approval of plans for Category-I buildings only. Any residential plot measuring one square yard to 399 square yards falls under this category.

Applicants are required to first submit their proposed building plans at the SWFC and follow these six steps: