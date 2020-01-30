Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
How to get your building plan approved in 15 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

People can now get their building plans approved by the Sindh Building Control Authority in just 15 days. They can achieve this through the Single Window Facility Centre of the SBCA at Civic Centre, Karachi.

The authority has issued a notification relating to the procedures and timeline for approval of plans for Category-I buildings only. Any residential plot measuring one square yard to 399 square yards falls under this category.

Applicants are required to first submit their proposed building plans at the SWFC and follow these six steps:

  • Get a “forwarding letter” (verification letter) from the relevant land owning agency including KDA, MDA, KMC, LDA and cooperative housing society offices for confirmation of the title, land use and dimensions of the plot.
  • Submit the proposed plan online at the SWFC and get an acknowledgement receipt after pre-screening of the first and last ownership documents. Applicants will also have to pay a scrutiny fee. They will be issued a construction permit after fulfillment of these requirements.
  • SBCA-related town officials will conduct inspection of the site.
  • After construction of a building, a notice of completion and permission for occupation will have to be submitted by the owner through a licensed professional i.e. an architect or building planner.
  • After the receiving of a notice of completion and permission for occupation, SBCA officials shall again inspect the site to verify that the building has been constructed according to the approved plan.
  • After inspection of the site, SBCA officials will issue a “Completion Certificate” to the applicant within the stipulated time frame.

