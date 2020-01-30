Heavy fog in Punjab, sections of the Motorway close

Heavy fog in Punjab has resulted in the closure of multiple sections of the Motorway.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, dense fog has been reported in Thokar Niaz Baig, Mohlanwal, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Jamber and Pattoki.

Visibility on the Motorway is currently at 30m. Due to this, several sections of the national highway have been closed for traffic.

The motorway is closed from Multan to Khanewal. The M5 Motorway from Jalalpur Pirwala to Multan is also closed.

Fog has also been reported in Habibabad, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Chicha Watni, Kaswal, Iqbal Nagar and Mian Channu.