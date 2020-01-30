Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Heavy fog in Punjab, sections of the Motorway close

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy fog in Punjab, sections of the Motorway close

Photo: Online

Heavy fog in Punjab has resulted in the closure of multiple sections of the Motorway.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, dense fog has been reported in Thokar Niaz Baig, Mohlanwal, Manga Mandi, Phool Nagar, Jamber and Pattoki.

Visibility on the Motorway is currently at 30m. Due to this, several sections of the national highway have been closed for traffic.

The motorway is closed from Multan to Khanewal. The M5 Motorway from Jalalpur Pirwala to Multan is also closed.

Fog has also been reported in Habibabad, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Harappa, Chicha Watni, Kaswal, Iqbal Nagar and Mian Channu.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fog Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.