Govt must formulate emergency coronavirus policy, petitioner tells court

A man has approached the Islamabad High Court asking for it to order the federal government to formulate an emergency coronavirus action policy.

Mian Muhammad Faisal, a member of the Islamabad Bar Association, named the federal health secretary, ministry of foreign affairs secretary and federal information secretary in his public interest petition.

Thousands of Pakistani students live in China and 500 in Wuhan, he said in his petition. He noted that many countries have issued travel advisories too.

“More than 10 countries have confirmed patients of the coronavirus in their territory and although the numbers are small they have made arrangements to tackle this menace,” he said.

He noted that due to CPEC-related projects, approximately 100,000 Chinese nationals lives and work in Pakistan, with 20,000 to 30,000 living in Islamabad. He also observed that as a neighbour of China and with a sizable population of its citizens, Pakistan stands susceptible to a coronavirus outbreak.

There is a lot of uncertainty in Pakistan, he said.

He has asked the court to direct the federal government to formulate a policy for an emergency, like the outbreak of any viral disease which may cause the death of any citizen due to viral infection.

He also wants the government to inform the court what arrangements have been made in Islamabad to control the virus.

He also says the government is responsible for evacuating its citizens from China, as other countries are doing.