Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Four children arrested for ‘desecrating temple’ in Tharparkar’s Chachro

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Tharparkar police

Three teens and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested on charges of desecrating a temple in Tharparkar’s Chachro.

The Mata Rani Pithani temple in Premo Charan village is located on the way to the boys’ school. On January 25, they were going back home when they stopped at the temple to drink water, according to Chachro SHO Hussain Buksh.

When they went inside, they couldn’t find any water or anyone inside. They then looked around for money or any sweets and when they couldn’t find anything they desecrated it, which included painting on an idol’s face and destroying items, he said.

A case was registered against the desecration by a man named Prem Kumar, who went to the temple the next day. Upon investigation, the four boys were arrested. A local court has sent them to juvenile school as punishment.

Veerji Kohli, the special assistant to Sindh CM on human rights, told SAMAA Digital that he was informed of the case when it was reported.

“At that point, the police didn’t know who the suspects were and all we knew was that footprints found at the temple belonged to children,” he said.

The police then traced the four suspects after matching their footprints with those at the temple with the help of local people who are experts at matching footprints.  

Sadly, we have seen children being used to carry out nefarious plans of others, he said. “We have to see if the children were being used or whether they did it on their own.”

Children have been used to carry out suicide attacks too so we have investigate that angle as well, he Kohli.

Their punishment, however, won’t be strict because they are still children at the end of the day, he added.

Pakistani law bars people from hurting religious sentiments of anyone or defiling any place of worship under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

