Five people were shot and killed in Sheikhupura’s Safdarabad Friday morning after unknown men intercepted their vehicle and opened fire.

The police suspect that the firing was done over personal enmity between two groups.

The deceased died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds.

They were heading to Faisalabad for a court for hearing.

Including today’s killings, a total of 17 people have been killed between the two groups who have been at loggerheads for the last 20 years.