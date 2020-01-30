Faisalabad deprived of clean water as French project shuts down

The residents of Faisalabad have been deprived of clean drinking water after the WASA water project by the French Agency for Development shut down.

“Water coming from the taps is polluted, stinks and can’t be used at all,” a resident said. People in the city complained that they even after paying bills on time they’re unable to get clean and fresh water.

WASA, on the other hand, has blamed the public for the shortage.

“We supply water, people don’t pay bills on time,” the project’s managing director, Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry said. “People should pay their water bills too just like they pay their electricity and gas bills,” he said.

Due to the shortage of water, people are forced to buy water at higher rates.