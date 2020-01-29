Court summons Vawda on Feb 24 in dual citizenship case

The Islamabad High Court has summoned Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on February 24 in a dual citizenship case.

Justice Umar Farooq heard Wednesday a petition asking for the disqualification of the federal minister. The petition has been submitted by Advocate Mian Muhammad Faisal.

Jahangir Jadoon, the petitioner’s lawyer, said that Vawda has lied on his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election.

The judge asked about the last date to submit the papers and if Vawda lied while taking the oath.

The lawyer told the court that Vawda’s lawyer submitted his papers on June 11 and he read out the oath taken by the federal minister.

They have said Vawda should be asked to step down immediately.

A news report recently revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25. The process usually takes weeks or even months, according to The News.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”