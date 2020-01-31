Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court disqualifies PML-N MPA Kashif Chaudhry for lying about degree

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court disqualifies PML-N MPA Kashif Chaudhry for lying about degree

The Islamabad High Court has disqualified PML-N MPA Kashif Chaudhry from holding public office.

Chaudhry submitted a false affidavit during the election and concealed key facts, the court said on Friday.

He was accused of submitting a fake BBA degree. Al Khair University had confirmed to the court that Chaudhry never studied there.

The court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify the MPA.

Justice Aamer Farooq had initially reserved his verdict in the case.

Chaudhry was elected from PP-241 Bahawalnagar V.

The petitioner, Abdul Ghaffar, had challenged Chaudhry’s eligibility.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.