Court disqualifies PML-N MPA Kashif Chaudhry for lying about degree

The Islamabad High Court has disqualified PML-N MPA Kashif Chaudhry from holding public office.

Chaudhry submitted a false affidavit during the election and concealed key facts, the court said on Friday.

He was accused of submitting a fake BBA degree. Al Khair University had confirmed to the court that Chaudhry never studied there.

The court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify the MPA.

Justice Aamer Farooq had initially reserved his verdict in the case.

Chaudhry was elected from PP-241 Bahawalnagar V.

The petitioner, Abdul Ghaffar, had challenged Chaudhry’s eligibility.