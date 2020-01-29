Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Could three-month paternity leave result in unemployment for men?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Could three-month paternity leave result in unemployment for men?

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Labour Federation Vice-Chairman Zafar Khan and IBA Karachi Human Resources Director Mashooque Ali Bhatti think the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018 has more cons than pros.

According to the bill, which passed on Monday, women are entitled to paid maternity leave of six months and men will get paid paternity leave of three months.

Khan and Bhatti opposed the bill when they appeared as guests on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

“Senators approving such bills shows how non-serious they,” Khan said. “Being a representative of labourers myself, I think it doesn’t make sense.”

He approved of the six-month maternity leave, but believed that extending the 10-day paternity leave to three months will only result in unemployment for men.

“People are already losing jobs, this bill will only add to their woes,” he claimed.

Khan did, however, present a solution to the issue. He suggested that organisations pay for the child’s birth and medical expenditures instead of giving men three-month paid leave.

Bhatti had a similar take on the bill. He said labour costs will increase for companies and they will look to fire those men who take the extended holidays.

“If you hire someone as a replacement for three months, you’ll have to pay them more. This consequently increases the unit cost.”

Bhatti said he wished there had been a thorough plan framed before the Senate passed the resolution.

He said that those comparing paternity leaves in Pakistan to that of European states should also take into account the differences in dynamics.

“The birth rate is increasing in Pakistan, but in countries like Japan, they are worried because the birth rate is low.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Paternity Leave senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
Girl raped and killed in Nowshera's Ziarat Kaka Sahib
Girl raped and killed in Nowshera’s Ziarat Kaka Sahib
First year spent stabilizing economy, now we want growth: PM
First year spent stabilizing economy, now we want growth: PM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.