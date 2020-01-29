Could three-month paternity leave result in unemployment for men?

Pakistan Labour Federation Vice-Chairman Zafar Khan and IBA Karachi Human Resources Director Mashooque Ali Bhatti think the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018 has more cons than pros.

According to the bill, which passed on Monday, women are entitled to paid maternity leave of six months and men will get paid paternity leave of three months.

Khan and Bhatti opposed the bill when they appeared as guests on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

“Senators approving such bills shows how non-serious they,” Khan said. “Being a representative of labourers myself, I think it doesn’t make sense.”

He approved of the six-month maternity leave, but believed that extending the 10-day paternity leave to three months will only result in unemployment for men.

“People are already losing jobs, this bill will only add to their woes,” he claimed.

Khan did, however, present a solution to the issue. He suggested that organisations pay for the child’s birth and medical expenditures instead of giving men three-month paid leave.

Bhatti had a similar take on the bill. He said labour costs will increase for companies and they will look to fire those men who take the extended holidays.

“If you hire someone as a replacement for three months, you’ll have to pay them more. This consequently increases the unit cost.”

Bhatti said he wished there had been a thorough plan framed before the Senate passed the resolution.

He said that those comparing paternity leaves in Pakistan to that of European states should also take into account the differences in dynamics.

“The birth rate is increasing in Pakistan, but in countries like Japan, they are worried because the birth rate is low.”