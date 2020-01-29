Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Cold weather persists in some Punjab cities due to rain

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Cold weather persists in some Punjab cities due to rain

Photo: AFP

Cold weather continued in Punjab’s Attock and Hafizabad Wednesday morning due to intermittent rainfall.

The Met Office has predicted further rain in Attock in the next 12 hours.

The streets of Hafizabad are inundated after showers continued for the third consecutive day.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsaddah, continuous rain has flooded the streets. The night-long showers inundated the roads and troubled commuters in the morning.

Separately, fog blanketed many regions of Punjab, including Sahiwal, Multan, Lodhran, Harrappa, Chicha Watni, Mian Channu and Basti Malook.

The M-4 Motorway, from Multan to Khanewal, was closed for traffic due to dense fog.

According to a motorway police spokesperson, visibility has reduced to 20 metres on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

Mercury has also dropped in Azad Kashmir after it snowed in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley, Haveli and Rawalakot.

With reporting by Usama Durrani, Amiruddin Mughal, Imtiaz Ahmed Taj and Farooq Hasan Bukhari.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa Punjab weather
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
31% Pakistanis lost their jobs in 2019: report
31% Pakistanis lost their jobs in 2019: report
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Blaze near Karachi’s Teen Hatti doused
Blaze near Karachi’s Teen Hatti doused
Mahira tweets Tahira Abdullah’s clip on feminism
Mahira tweets Tahira Abdullah’s clip on feminism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.