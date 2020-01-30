Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

China hasn’t allowed evacuation of foreigners threatened by coronavirus: Mirza

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
China hasn’t allowed evacuation of foreigners threatened by coronavirus: Mirza

People wearing protective facemasks walk out from a Pakistan-based Chinese company in Islamabad on January 30, 2020, after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

The Chinese government has not allowed any country to evacuate its nationals threatened by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China’s Wuhan city, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said Thursday.

“In their personal capacity, people want to be evacuated but China hasn’t given permission to evacuate people,” Dr Mirza told reporters in Islamabad.

The PM’s aide said the Chinese government had restricted coronavirus to Wuhan. “If we show irresponsibility and evacuate people then this epidemic may spread the world over like a wildfire,” he said.

Related: Pakistani students in China say they’ll run out of food under coronavirus lockdown

Dr Mirza said the stay of these foreigners there was in the interest of their own loved ones, the region and the world. He praised the Chinese government for preventing the deadly virus from spreading.

At least four Pakistani students had been diagnosed with coronavirus who were being taken care of, according to Dr Mirza.

The virus has killed at least 170 and affected more than 7,700 people in China and around 100 people in more than a dozen other countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
Pakistani markets fear panic as coronavirus continues to spread
Pakistani markets fear panic as coronavirus continues to spread
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.