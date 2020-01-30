China hasn’t allowed evacuation of foreigners threatened by coronavirus: Mirza

The Chinese government has not allowed any country to evacuate its nationals threatened by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China’s Wuhan city, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said Thursday.

“In their personal capacity, people want to be evacuated but China hasn’t given permission to evacuate people,” Dr Mirza told reporters in Islamabad.

The PM’s aide said the Chinese government had restricted coronavirus to Wuhan. “If we show irresponsibility and evacuate people then this epidemic may spread the world over like a wildfire,” he said.

Dr Mirza said the stay of these foreigners there was in the interest of their own loved ones, the region and the world. He praised the Chinese government for preventing the deadly virus from spreading.

At least four Pakistani students had been diagnosed with coronavirus who were being taken care of, according to Dr Mirza.

The virus has killed at least 170 and affected more than 7,700 people in China and around 100 people in more than a dozen other countries, according to the World Health Organisation.