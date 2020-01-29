Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Child rapist caught in Punjab extradited to UK

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Greater Manchester Police

A child rapist caught in Pakistan has been extradited back to the UK to serve a 19-year sentence.

Choudhry Ikhalaq Hussain, 42, is among a gang in the UK’s Rochdale who were prosecuted for abusing a teenager. In 2015, he claimed that a family member had died and was given a judge’s permission to attend a funeral in the UK, according to the Independent.

He used the excuse to flee to Pakistan. He was sentenced in absentia to 19 years in jail after being found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of rape and one of conspiracy to rape.

He was arrested on Saturday in Punjab. “Hussain is a sexual predator who mistakenly thought he could flee to another country to live the good life, while his victim was forced to deal with the consequences of his vile actions and robbed of justice,” said Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, the investigator on his case.

Dr Christian Turner of the British High Commission in Islamabad said increasing cooperation between British and Pakistani law enforcement showed there was “no escape for those who flee from the law, even across international boundaries”.

The victim said she had been sexually groomed by a large group of Asian men from the age of 14, and that “hundreds of men” would ring her up asking for sex. She came forward following widespread media coverage of the 2012 convictions of nine men for grooming girls in Rochdale.

