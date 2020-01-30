Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

CDA suspends four employees for corruption, inefficiency

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
CDA suspends four employees for corruption, inefficiency

The Capital Development Authority has suspended four of its officers and officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency.

They have been suspended under clause 8.05 of the CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992, according to a press statement issued by the authority on Thursday.

CDA says the matter will be investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency.

It identified the suspended men as Sohail Jameel Chohan, Aftab Ahmed Jafrani, Muhammad Waqas and Sameer Bashir.

The men were suspended for allegedly transferring plot numbers 833, 838 and 538 in sector I-12/4 illegally.

CDA had asked the Land Directorate to provide the files of these plots and found that there were no files in the record room, the CDA statement read, adding that an inquiry was then initiated in which these four men were suspected of being responsible for the files going missing and the illegal transfer of land.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cda
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
Pakistani markets fear panic as coronavirus continues to spread
Pakistani markets fear panic as coronavirus continues to spread
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.