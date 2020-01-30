CDA suspends four employees for corruption, inefficiency

The Capital Development Authority has suspended four of its officers and officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency.

They have been suspended under clause 8.05 of the CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992, according to a press statement issued by the authority on Thursday.

CDA says the matter will be investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency.

It identified the suspended men as Sohail Jameel Chohan, Aftab Ahmed Jafrani, Muhammad Waqas and Sameer Bashir.

The men were suspended for allegedly transferring plot numbers 833, 838 and 538 in sector I-12/4 illegally.

CDA had asked the Land Directorate to provide the files of these plots and found that there were no files in the record room, the CDA statement read, adding that an inquiry was then initiated in which these four men were suspected of being responsible for the files going missing and the illegal transfer of land.