Case registered against PTM workers for ‘chanting anti-state slogans’

The Islamabad police have registered a case against the members of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and Awami Workers Party for chanting slogans against the state and Pakistan Army during a protest outside the press club.

MNA Mohsin Dawar from KP’s tribal district was detained during the protest and then released at midnight. Dawar and another PTM MNA Ali Wazir were previously jailed for four months in 2019 for their involvement in the Kharqamar incident.

Around 60 people had gathered at the Islamabad Press Club to protest the arrest of Manzoor Pashteen. The FIR, registered at the Kohsar police station, says that the workers had violated Section 144 which does not permit the assembly of more than five people.

The police feared that the protesters would cause unrest and asked them to disperse, the FIR says. The protesters, however, closed the road outside the press club and started chanting slogans against the government.

Pashteen, who was arrested in Peshawar on January 27, was presented before a sessions judge on Tuesday. The court ordered his transfer to Dera Ismail Khan.

A FIR has been registered against him in DI Khan so he should be investigated there, the court said.

A case was registered against him at DI Khan’s City police station on January 20 for making “anti-state” remarks at a gathering two days before.

The FIR accuses that the he said he will not abide by the 1973 Constitution because it is wrong and against basic human rights. The FIR claimed he said the Constitution was written to keep Punjab in majority and Pashtuns in minority.

He also reportedly used anti-state language and called for an end to the government.

The case was registered against him under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124-A (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 16 (dissemination of rumours) of the Maintenance of Public Order.