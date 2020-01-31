Brothers-in-law cut man’s nose off in Rahim Yar Khan

Three men have been arrested for cutting off a man’s nose in Rahim Yar Khan.

The victim, Ahmed, married their sister Samira a year and a half earlier. The family opposed the marriage.

The woman’s brothers kidnapped Ahmed and beat him up. They also cut off his nose.

A case has been filed against 15 people, of which three have been arrested. The suspects who are in custody have been identified as Arif, Asif and Siraj. The police are conducting raids to arrest the other 12 suspects named in the case.

The incident occurred near Chowk Bahadarpur.