Bilawal wants Pakistani students brought back from Wuhan

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the government to immediately evacuate the Pakistani students trapped in China’s Wuhan.

Speaking on Friday afternoon to the media in Islamabad, the PPP chairperson and MNA said other countries are calling their students back but the Pakistani government isn’t taking any such step. A number of Pakistani students are currently under quarantine in Wuhan because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The entire city has been cut off as Chinese authorities fight to contain it. So far, over 8,000 people have been infected across every region of China and cases have been reported in 16 other countries. Pakistan has not confirmed any cases yet.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says it’s not safe to bring the students home as the virus could spread like wildfire. So far, four students have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Bilawal said they are worried about the virus spreading in China. The government must take immediate steps to bring the students back, he said, adding that the PPP will support it.

Separately, he said there are a lot of issues between the PPP and MQM, but they will have to sit together to resolve Karachi’s issues.

Right now, the people’s finances are being murdered, he said, adding that the premier had taken a U-turn on the water and desalination projects for Karachi.

If the MQM is truly with the people of Karachi, it should leave these ministries and work for the people, he said. MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui already resigned as IT minister over differences with the PTI government. Farogh Nasim remains the law minister. Despite this, the MQM has said it is still going to support the PTI.

Bilawal said the PTI of not being capable of running the country and maintaining its alliances. He accused the “ineligible deputy prime minister” of benefitting from the sugar issues in the country, referring to Jahangir Tareen.

He also claimed that the wheat crisis had been caused by incorrect government policies. We are united on the fact that Imran Khan will have to go, said the PPP chairperson.

He also took a jab at FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and asked what work someone who was going on multiple vacations was going to do.