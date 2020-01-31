Friday, January 31, 2020  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Bilawal wants Pakistani students brought back from Wuhan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Bilawal wants Pakistani students brought back from Wuhan

File photo: Online

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the government to immediately evacuate the Pakistani students trapped in China’s Wuhan.

Speaking on Friday afternoon to the media in Islamabad, the PPP chairperson and MNA said other countries are calling their students back but the Pakistani government isn’t taking any such step. A number of Pakistani students are currently under quarantine in Wuhan because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The entire city has been cut off as Chinese authorities fight to contain it. So far, over 8,000 people have been infected across every region of China and cases have been reported in 16 other countries. Pakistan has not confirmed any cases yet.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says it’s not safe to bring the students home as the virus could spread like wildfire. So far, four students have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Bilawal said they are worried about the virus spreading in China. The government must take immediate steps to bring the students back, he said, adding that the PPP will support it.

Separately, he said there are a lot of issues between the PPP and MQM, but they will have to sit together to resolve Karachi’s issues.

Right now, the people’s finances are being murdered, he said, adding that the premier had taken a U-turn on the water and desalination projects for Karachi.

If the MQM is truly with the people of Karachi, it should leave these ministries and work for the people, he said. MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui already resigned as IT minister over differences with the PTI government. Farogh Nasim remains the law minister. Despite this, the MQM has said it is still going to support the PTI.

Bilawal said the PTI of not being capable of running the country and maintaining its alliances. He accused the “ineligible deputy prime minister” of benefitting from the sugar issues in the country, referring to Jahangir Tareen.

He also claimed that the wheat crisis had been caused by incorrect government policies. We are united on the fact that Imran Khan will have to go, said the PPP chairperson.

He also took a jab at FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and asked what work someone who was going on multiple vacations was going to do.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus MQM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.