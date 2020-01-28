Ahad Cheema granted bail in LDA City corruption case

Former director-general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema has been granted bail by the Lahore High Court in the LDA City corruption case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi heard Cheema’s plea for bail.

His counsel informed the court that Cheema was in jail for the last 23 months, but the National Accountability Bureau had not even filed a reference in the case.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had announced a verdict in the case, according to a NAB prosecutor. LDA City administration assured of providing plots to all the affectees.

The prosecutor said the anti-graft body would not have any objection if the court granted bail to the accused. The court then approved the bail plea.

Cheema has also been an accused in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme and assets beyond means cases.

He remains in judicial custody in the two cases.