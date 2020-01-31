A university in Multan has a cure for locust attacks

Farmers across the country have had their heads in their hands as locusts continue to create chaos in their fields. But Multan’s MNS-University of Agriculture now has a way to combat these disastrous insects.

Six professors of the varsity invented, over a period of three months, a poisonous fungus that can kill locusts.

The fungus can be sprayed in fields. “It will stick to the crops,” said a professor. “When the locusts eat it, they will die,” he added. The spray has been tested in the university’s laboratory and on some crops and its results proved successful.

The professors have also claimed that the spray is not harmful for humans, other animals or birds.

Other tests are also being conducted to prove if the fungus is safe to be used on a larger scale and to what extent can it be used to save the crops. As soon as the reports come out, the fungus spray will be distributed to famers.