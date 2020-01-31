64 ‘heritage’ trees chopped down by Lahore Electric Supply Company

More than 64 old trees were chopped down in the green belt starting from Jallo Morr by the Lahore Electric Supply Company on Wednesday.

The trees were cut down as part of a mega project by the electricity company. They are installing 132KV lines in the city and the trees are in the way of the project. LESCO had taken permission to cut down the trees from the Punjab Forest Department.

Amid growing pollution in the city, the WWF has called the move “alarming” for Lahore.

“We can’t put our culture and well-being at stake for development,” said WWF Director Hammad Taqi. “There are severe climatic changes taking place here and the court should take suo motu notice of this,” he added.

The green belt from Jallo Morr to Thokar was declared a public heritage site under the Lahore Canal Heritage Act, 2013. It states that the Lahore canal and green belts on either side are part of the heritage of the city therefore provisions must be made for their maintenance and conservation.

Last year, Lahore’s air was declared the most toxic in the world, when the city’s air quality index reading topped 500, the upper most reading on the meter, according to Air Visual, an air-quality index monitoring service.