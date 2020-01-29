45-year-old man arrested for trying to marry 10-year-old in Multan

The Multan police raided a house in Khodadad and stopped two child marriages on Wednesday.

When the police reached the site, a 45-year-old was getting married to a 10-year-old girl, while a 37-year-old was marrying a 12-year-old.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on the spot by the Cantt police. The other groom, however, is still on the run.

The police claimed that the men and the two girls are cousins. The men were their maternal uncle’s children. A case has been registered against the suspects, including the girls’ parents, according to the police.