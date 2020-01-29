Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

45-year-old man arrested for trying to marry 10-year-old in Multan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
45-year-old man arrested for trying to marry 10-year-old in Multan

Photo: Online

The Multan police raided a house in Khodadad and stopped two child marriages on Wednesday.

When the police reached the site, a 45-year-old was getting married to a 10-year-old girl, while a 37-year-old was marrying a 12-year-old.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on the spot by the Cantt police. The other groom, however, is still on the run.

The police claimed that the men and the two girls are cousins. The men were their maternal uncle’s children. A case has been registered against the suspects, including the girls’ parents, according to the police.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child marriage Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
Chinese company wants to help Sindh govt with Karachi’s K-IV
31% Pakistanis lost their jobs in 2019: report
31% Pakistanis lost their jobs in 2019: report
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Mahira tweets Tahira Abdullah’s clip on feminism
Mahira tweets Tahira Abdullah’s clip on feminism
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.