19 injured as Kandhkot police baton charge protesting residents

At least 19 people, including four policemen, were injured during a baton charge by the Kandhkot police after residents of the area came out on the streets and blocked the Indus Highway on Wednesday.

Due to the protest traffic on the highway had gotten jammed, according to the police.

“When we reached there to clear the traffic, the protesters attacked us with sticks after which we were forced to resort to baton-charge,” a police officer claimed.

Residents were protesting because of the increased number of crimes in Tangwani. “There are multiple robberies taking place every day in our district and there’s nothing being done about it,” a protester said.

The police have arrested 10 people.