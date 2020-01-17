Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan

17-year-old Rawalpindi boy arrested for ‘robbing houses with father’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
17-year-old Rawalpindi boy arrested for ‘robbing houses with father’

File Photo

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for breaking into houses and robbing them with his father in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

His father is on the run. The police suspect that the duo had robbed multiple houses in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“The boy confessed that he learned how to pick locks from his father and the duo lived on the money they got from selling the items they robbed,” a police officer said.

“We have confiscated valuables such as laptops, juice machines and other household items worth thousands of rupees from them,” Amjad Pervaiz, an investigation officer said.

The police are conducting raids and are on the lookout for the boy’s father.

Police Rawalpindi
 
