Eleven people were killed in Sargodha’s Bhera on Thursday afternoon when the van they were in crashed into a pillar.

The accident occurred on Bulewal Road. The speeding van lost control and hit a flyover’s pillar.

The van then caught fire. Eleven people were killed and six injured in the accident.

They were taken to the THQ Hospital.

The van, which had 18 people in it, was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.