Wahab: Use all available resources to avoid rain hazards

All available resources should be used to protect people from various hazards and problem during the current rains, the Karachi administrator, Murtaza Wahab, said on Wednesday.

He was chairing a meeting of all heads of departments concerned, including district administrations, KMC, DMCs, SSWMB and KWSB. The meeting was held at the Old KMC Building.

During the meeting, the Karachi administrator reviewed rain emergency arrangements. The progress on work in relation with cleaning storm water drains and potential choke points were also reviewed.

Arrangements for preventing flooding in low-lying areas were reviewed too.

The Karachi administrator ordered heads of all departments to remain vigilant during the upcoming monsoon rains.

KWSB’s managing director Asadullah Khan briefed the Karachi administrator on the arrangements for removing rain water from roads.

Wahab advised the KWSB managing director to immediately install machinery for draining out rainwater in all Karachi districts.

“A rain emergency has been declared in Karachi and heads of all departments concerned must utilise all available resources to protect public from rain-related issues,” Wahab said.

He said the KMC and DMC officials should ensure availability of fuel and operators for their machinery, adding that deputy commissioners should take immediate steps to clear all choke points in smaller storm water drains.

He directed deputy commissioners to ensure proper monitoring of storm water cleaning. He said that deputy commissioner of the district concern would be held responsible if rain water persisted on roads for longer periods.