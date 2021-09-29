Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Wahab: Use all available resources to avoid rain hazards

Karachi administrator reviews anti-flooding arrangements in low-lying areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: File

All available resources should be used to protect people from various hazards and problem during the current rains, the Karachi administrator, Murtaza Wahab, said on Wednesday.

He was chairing a meeting of all heads of departments concerned, including district administrations, KMC, DMCs, SSWMB and KWSB. The meeting was held at the Old KMC Building.

During the meeting, the Karachi administrator reviewed rain emergency arrangements. The progress on work in relation with cleaning storm water drains and potential choke points were also reviewed.

Arrangements for preventing flooding in low-lying areas were reviewed too.

The Karachi administrator ordered heads of all departments to remain vigilant during the upcoming monsoon rains.

KWSB’s managing director Asadullah Khan briefed the Karachi administrator on the arrangements for removing rain water from roads.

Wahab advised the KWSB managing director to immediately install machinery for draining out rainwater in all Karachi districts.

“A rain emergency has been declared in Karachi and heads of all departments concerned must utilise all available resources to protect public from rain-related issues,” Wahab said.

He said the KMC and DMC officials should ensure availability of fuel and operators for their machinery, adding that deputy commissioners should take immediate steps to clear all choke points in smaller storm water drains.

He directed deputy commissioners to ensure proper monitoring of storm water cleaning. He said that deputy commissioner of the district concern would be held responsible if rain water persisted on roads for longer periods. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi rain, Murtaza Wahab, KMC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
Diplomat, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away in London
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
NCOC to tighten restrictions in cities with low vaccination rate
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Ten terrorists killed in South Waziristan
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
Five pilgrims killed in Karachi bus accident, LPG prices increase
PML-N says ARU provided 'fake evidence' to UK's NCA
PML-N says ARU provided ‘fake evidence’ to UK’s NCA
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.