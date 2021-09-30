KMC removes encroachments from Central, East districts

KMC’s anti-encroachment department targeted illegal structures built over or near storm water drains in Central and East districts on Wednesday.

During the operation, encroachments near Gulbahar, ‘Peetal Gali’ and Nadra Mega Center in North Nazimabad were targeted in district Central. Illegal structures were also removed from footpaths and service roads.

During the operation, the KMC team removed concrete portions, grills, shutters, walls and stairs built on footpaths and service roads in Gulbahar and ‘peetal-gali’.

Cabins and other encroachments outside the NADRA Mega Center in North Nazimabad were seized.

In East district, the KMC team carried out an operation at Ameer Khusro Road.

During the operation, they took away children’s swings and other encroachments placed along the road and service roads.

The anti-encroachment operations were supervised by KMC’s senior director Bashir Siddiqui. Assistant commissioners of the respective areas, police personnel and city wardens accompanied the KMC teams.