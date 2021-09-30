Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
KMC removes encroachments from Central, East districts

KMC team removed concrete portions, grills and walls

Posted: Sep 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

KMC’s anti-encroachment department targeted illegal structures built over or near storm water drains in Central and East districts on Wednesday.

During the operation, encroachments near Gulbahar, ‘Peetal Gali’ and Nadra Mega Center in North Nazimabad were targeted in district Central. Illegal structures were also removed from footpaths and service roads.

During the operation, the KMC team removed concrete portions, grills, shutters, walls and stairs built on footpaths and service roads in Gulbahar and ‘peetal-gali’.

Cabins and other encroachments outside the NADRA Mega Center in North Nazimabad were seized.

In East district, the KMC team carried out an operation at Ameer Khusro Road.

During the operation, they took away children’s swings and other encroachments placed along the road and service roads.

The anti-encroachment operations were supervised by KMC’s senior director Bashir Siddiqui. Assistant commissioners of the respective areas, police personnel and city wardens accompanied the KMC teams.

anti encroachment operation karachi, KMC removes encroachments, KMC
 

