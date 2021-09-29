Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
HOME > Local

KDA hopes to free more Gulistan-e-Jauhar plots from illegal tenancy

Officials seek presence of women constables to avoid untoward incident

Posted: Sep 29, 2021
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

An anti-encroachment drive will be carried out in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Blocks 1, 2 and 3 on Thursday (September 30) in a bid to free land from illegal occupancy.

The drive will be conducted by the Estate and Enforcement Department of KDA.

Ahead of the operation against land grabbers, KDA officials specially asked Rangers and Police for providing security to the KDA personnel.

Requesting the presence of women constables on this occasion, the KDA officials told law-enforcement agencies that it was necessary to avert the possibility of any untoward incident during the operation.

Land grabbers have built permanent structure on government owned land where their wives and children also live.

In the past, they used women and children as human shield to stop the authorities from evicting them.

KDA officials reminded that the anti-encroachment drive was being carried out to free amenity plots on the orders of the Supreme Court.

During previous attempts to get plots vacated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Blocks 1, 6 and 10, KDA officials had faced stiff resistance some time ago.

During these operations, baton-charge, tear-gas shelling and incidents of aerial firing were reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The KDA has more than 100 amenity plots in different categories in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Of the total, 20 plots have so far been freed of illegal occupation by the authority.    

