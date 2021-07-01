Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Local

Karachi weather: Light rain expected tonight

Monsoon rains to start mid-July

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Light rain has been predicted in different parts of Karachi tonight (Thursday).

The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature was 32 degrees.

On June 21, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the first spell of monsoon rains will hit Karachi after the first week of July. “The monsoon season will begin in July and last till September,” he told SAMAA TV.

The weather will remain pleasant in the upcoming week, he said.

Multiple areas of Karachi received light showers in June which Sarfaraz called the “pre-monsoon spell”.

The PMD has forecast more rain in the country this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

karachi light rain karachi weather update
 
