Sindh CM approves remodeling of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Nullah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved on Thursday the remodeling of Mehmoodabad Nullah. It will be followed by the restructuring of rest of the drains in the city.

“We have to resolve this issue so that urban floods could be brought to an end in the city,” Shah said at a meeting to review the drain’s study at the CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, CM’s advisor on law Murtaza Wahab, P&D Chairman M. Waseem, Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shahalwani, NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah and others.

NED VC Lodhi informed the meeting that the hydrological regime of the region, Mahmoodabad Nullah’s catchment area, is spread over 19.03 square kilometers. Most of the artificially constructed drains, including a 2.96-km section of DHA drainage network, were discharging waste into the Mehmoodabad Nullah.

The Mehmoodabad Nullah which starts from Korangi Road to Fire Station was originally 3.57-km long, the meeting was briefed. Its width varies at different places from 2.3 meters to 37.5 meters. The existing level of the drain is too deep at some spots and hardly a few feet at others.

The chief minister said the government would construct an 80-meter channel of the drain to fix variation in its depth and width so that water could flow with gravity.

He directed the NED University team to conduct a parallel study if a separate drainage channel could be constructed along the Mehmoodabad Nullah for disposal of waste water or only the construction of a conduit would be enough to drain out sewerage water.

Officials said that 55 cusecs of waste water was flowing into the Mehmoodabad Nullah, therefore it could be used as a stormwater drain by further widening it. A pumping station could be installed to pump out rainwater, whenever it rains heavily in the city, they said.

CM Shah directed the Sindh local government minister to prepare a plan for the pumping station and a treatment plant at the end of the drain where it flows into the sea. “I want to dispose of treated [waste] water into the sea,” he said.

The chief minister said road would be constructed on either the side of the drain to ensure smooth flow of traffic and prevent encroachments.