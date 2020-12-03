Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Sindh CM approves remodeling of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Nullah

It'll be followed by restructuring of other drains

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh CM approves remodeling of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad Nullah

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved on Thursday the remodeling of Mehmoodabad Nullah. It will be followed by the restructuring of rest of the drains in the city.

“We have to resolve this issue so that urban floods could be brought to an end in the city,” Shah said at a meeting to review the drain’s study at the CM House. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, CM’s advisor on law Murtaza Wahab, P&D Chairman M. Waseem, Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shahalwani, NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah and others.

NED VC Lodhi informed the meeting that the hydrological regime of the region, Mahmoodabad Nullah’s catchment area, is spread over 19.03 square kilometers. Most of the artificially constructed drains, including a 2.96-km section of DHA drainage network, were discharging waste into the Mehmoodabad Nullah.

The Mehmoodabad Nullah which starts from Korangi Road to Fire Station was originally 3.57-km long, the meeting was briefed. Its width varies at different places from 2.3 meters to 37.5 meters. The existing level of the drain is too deep at some spots and hardly a few feet at others.

The chief minister said the government would construct an 80-meter channel of the drain to fix variation in its depth and width so that water could flow with gravity.

He directed the NED University team to conduct a parallel study if a separate drainage channel could be constructed along the Mehmoodabad Nullah for disposal of waste water or only the construction of a conduit would be enough to drain out sewerage water.

Officials said that 55 cusecs of waste water was flowing into the Mehmoodabad Nullah, therefore it could be used as a stormwater drain by further widening it. A pumping station could be installed to pump out rainwater, whenever it rains heavily in the city, they said. 

CM Shah directed the Sindh local government minister to prepare a plan for the pumping station and a treatment plant at the end of the drain where it flows into the sea. “I want to dispose of treated [waste] water into the sea,” he said.

The chief minister said road would be constructed on either the side of the drain to ensure smooth flow of traffic and prevent encroachments.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Mehmoodabad Nullah Murad Ali shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Mehmoodabad Nullah, Murad Ali Shah, chief minister, Sindh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.