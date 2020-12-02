Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
SBCA Karachi office closed for public

Decision taken in view of rising number of coronavirus infections

Posted: Dec 2, 2020
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh Building Control Authority office in Karachi has been closed for general public. People are not allowed to come to SBCA headquarters at the Civic Center.

Newly appointed SBCA Director General Shamsuddin Soomro issued the orders due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Soomro was given the additional charge of SBCA DG in November. He is serving as the additional secretary at the Provincial Ombudsman Office too.

He has ordered SBCA staff to come to work on a rotation basis, maintaining the work force at 50%.

People who intend to get permission for their building plans can apply for online approval through the Single Window Facility, according to SBCA Information Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi. SBCA-licensed architects and engineers can apply for approval of building plans on behalf of their clients.

“They can get their residential building plans approved in 7-10 days,” Kazmi told SAMAA Digital.

The Single Window Facility office will remain open for visitors. A maximum of five persons at a time will be allowed to visit the SWF office.

People can drop their written complaints against illegal constructions in their areas along with their CNIC copy in the complaint box fixed at the SBCA office entrance.

“These complaints are directly sent to the office of the SBCA DG,” Kazmi said. “The DG’s office assigns them to the town directors for necessary action.”

The complaint registration helpline number 1093 regarding illegal constructions is currently out-of-order, the official said. The helpline was launched by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah in February.

People can email their complaints to sbca@sbca.gos.pk, Kazmi added.

Tell us what you think:

