HOME > Local

KMC starts removing signboards from Karachi roundabouts

Conducts operations in Central, South and Korangi districts

Posted: Dec 3, 2020
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has launched a drive against signboards installed at different roundabouts in Karachi.

The KMC anti-encroachment department dismantled several signboards in the Central, South and Korangi districts on Thursday.

In District South, KMC officials removed advertisements from the Hyperstar, Do Talwar and Teen Talwar roundabouts. They uprooted signboards at the Five Star, Nazimabad Petrol Pump and Baqai roundabouts in the Central district.

In Korangi, KMC staffers removed advertisements from the Shan, Brooks and Indus roundabouts.

Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui said the operations were being conducted on the directives of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani. Anti-encroachment teams would remove advertisement boards from all Karachi districts, he said.

Commissioner Shallwani issued the orders a few days ago to improve the appearance of the city. The orders were followed by the KMC’s cancellation of all allotments to advertisers.

