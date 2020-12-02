Karachi water line repair to affect supply for 72 hours

Water supply to several Karachi areas will remain suspended for 72 hours from December 7 due to maintenance and repair of a 54-inch diameter line at the Pipri reservoir.

Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Defence, National Refinery, PIA Colony, Jinnah Terminal and adjacent areas will not be supplied water from December 7 to 9.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Water &Sewerage Board said that cracks and leakages in the water supply line needed repair.

The repair and maintenance work on the supply line is imperative and it would be completed within 72 hours, KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan said.

The repair work would partially affect PAF Korangi Creek, Korangi Causeway and adjacent areas.

Khan has urged the masses to carefully use water.