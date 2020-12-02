Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi water line repair to affect supply for 72 hours

KWSB urges residents of several areas to use water carefully

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Karachi water line repair to affect supply for 72 hours

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Water supply to several Karachi areas will remain suspended for 72 hours from December 7 due to maintenance and repair of a 54-inch diameter line at the Pipri reservoir.

Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Defence, National Refinery, PIA Colony, Jinnah Terminal and adjacent areas will not be supplied water from December 7 to 9.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Water &Sewerage Board said that cracks and leakages in the water supply line needed repair.

The repair and maintenance work on the supply line is imperative and it would be completed within 72 hours, KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan said.

The repair work would partially affect PAF Korangi Creek, Korangi Causeway and adjacent areas.

Khan has urged the masses to carefully use water.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi kwsb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, KWSB, water supply, repair, maintenance, water supply line
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.