Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Four Karachi roundabouts to be torn out to reduce traffic

They include Brookes, Bilal, Shan and Indus roundabouts in Korangi

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will be tearing out four roundabouts in Korangi Industrial Area to improve the traffic flow, it said Thursday.

The area routinely experiences snarl-ups during the peak hours.

The KMC will dismantle the Brookes, Bilal, Shan and Indus roundabouts in the area, Karachi Commissioner and Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said.

Traffic signals would be installed at these locations instead, according to Shallwani. The roads leading to these roundabouts will be widened too.

This would improve the road infrastructure in Korangi, he added.

