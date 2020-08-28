Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Swat flood: 40 houses swept away, 11 people missing

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Rescue operations under way

At least 40 houses swept into the sea after River Swat overflowed into Madyan Friday morning, confirmed the Swat deputy commissioner.

Six people have reportedly been killed, while 11 remain missing. The area residents have been conducting rescue operations.

The flood occurred following heavy rains in the area on Thursday.

A bridge has also been destroyed by the heavy current.

In Mansehra, seven people of the same family died in the flood. Three bodies have been retrieved, while the search is under way for other bodies, said the authorities.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa Swat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
swat flood 2020, swat, kp rains, monsoon rains in pakistan, pakistan monsoon rains
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.