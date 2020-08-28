Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Local

Quetta sets up stalls to sell flour at affordable rates

Posted: Aug 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Quetta sets up stalls to sell flour at affordable rates

Photo: File

The Balochistan government has set up stalls in different parts of Quetta that will sell flour at an affordable price.

A 20kg bag of wheat will be sold for Rs930 at the stall. The price of such a bag at other shops is Rs1,200.

The price of flour has skyrocketed in the city. A 100kg bag that is generally sold for Rs4,500, now costs Rs6,000.

Shopkeepers have hiked their prices because of a shortage in the supply, said a member of the food department. The flour procurement was affected because of flooding in different areas, he remarked.

“We are just trying to stabilise the rates,” he added.

Many residents have said that these stalls will bring some relief to them. They, however, demanded that these prices must be implemented in utility stores and grocery shops too.

