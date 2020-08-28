Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Local

Punjab rains: Six people killed in roof collapse incidents

SAMAA | and - Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Punjab rains: Six people killed in roof collapse incidents

At least six people have been killed in different roof collapse incidents across Punjab.

Heavy monsoon rains have been reported in different parts of the province since Tuesday.

In Lahore, four people were killed after the roof of their house collapsed on Bund Road.

The city received rain Friday morning. It was reported in Model Colony, Gulberg, Defence and Mughalpura.

Three roof collapse incidents were reported in Gujranwala in which two people died and five injured.

Muhammad Shafi, a rickshaw driver, lost his two children after the roof of their house in Gujranwala’s Sudhra village caved in early Friday morning. His wife was injured.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Nayab and 10-year-old Atiqur Rehman.

Shafi said that he was saving up to fix his roof. He was living there on rent.

