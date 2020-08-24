Larkana NGO worker attacked by relatives for refusing house funding

The 35-year-old project manager of an NGO working in 75 Larkana district villages was attacked by relatives for refusing his own father-in-law funding to build a house reserved for those who meet the NGO’s poverty criteria.

The victim, Ramz Ali, works at the Ali Hasan Mangi Memorial Trust, which has been working in Ratodero’s Khairo Dero village since 2008 on schooling and clinics. It helps villagers build sewerage systems and bridges. It offers housing assistance to families so they can build their own homes, toilets, kitchens and get access to clean water and solar electricity.

Project manager Ramz Ali’s father-in-law had applied for housing assistance over a year ago at the trust but his application was turned down as he did not qualify. For months he threatened Ramz Ali that he would take revenge from him for not pushing his application through. Last week, on August 21, he threatend to kill five people in Ramz Ali’s household. There was no family dispute or enmity prior to this incident. Ramz Ali was then attacked by his brother-in-law and cousin, first with an axe, then with a steel rake and finally one of the attackers loaded a gun. A villager at the scene managed to wrest the gun away and Ramz Ali escaped with minor injuries. His mother, brother, sister, niece and nephews were injured while trying to defend him.

“I was sitting in the street and I saw four men coming at Ramz who was talking with his uncle,” said Sanaullah Hullio in a phone interview. “I foresaw what was coming and I jumped up and first snatched the gun from one of them. Another man intervened and saved Ramz from the axe attack. At no point did Ramz fight back. They were trying to kill him. We villagers reached there in time and saved him. If we hadn’t he would be dead today.”

Hullio went on to say that Ramz Ali’s sister-in-law and sister were begging men in the public for help, throwing their duppatas at their feet and beseeching them to save him. Women from the neighborhood brought our copies of the Holy Quran with a plea for mercy against an unarmed man but the other side refused to relent, he said.

The next day, August 22, the Lashari Police Station registered an FIR for the trust against six men for attempted murder. SSP Larkana Masood Bangash is supervising the case. Police raided the nominated men’s house early the next day, in Khairo Dero village. Two of the attackers were detained by police prior to the raid. The other four men have absconded.

The trust’s management demands the absconding men be apprehended at once and Ramz Ali’s family be provided with police protection since they continue to receive threats against his life.

“We will stand up to all forms of violence, oppression and bullying,” said Naween Mangi, managing trustee. “Ramz’s life was saved. But people like this need to know that there is such a thing as the rule of law and that their savage attacks will not be tolerated without consequences.”

The men behind the attacks, as stated in the FIR, are:

Allah Rakhyio Gachal son of Daad Mohammad Gachal

Mohammad Ali Gachal son of Ghulam Mustafa Gachal

Khalil Gachal son of Allah Rakhyio Gachal

Asad Ali Gachal son of Allah Rakhyio Gachal

Ghulam Mustafa Gachal son of Daad Mohammad Gachal

Shaan Gachal son of Allah Rakhyio Gachal