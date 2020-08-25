Lahore student suspected of dying by suicide over video game

Another young adult has been suspected of dying by suicide in Lahore. The police say that death is linked to playing video games.

The 20-year-old had locked himself in his room. After he did not answer, his family members broke the door and found his body inside on Sunday.

According to the Harbanspura, the BSc student’s family said he was quite fond of the popular video game PUBG. They said he was even training to become a commando.

The deceased was the oldest among the four siblings. The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting its postmortem examination.

The same day, another teen was found dead at his house in Lahore’s Ichra. According to the police, the teenager took his own life after his mother stopped him from playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

He had a glass of milk in his hand which had slipped while he was playing the game. Following this, his mother scolded and told him to put his phone away. The 15-year-old got angry, slammed his phone into the wall and left the room.

PUBG, which has been developed by a South Korean company, is a 2017 survival game in which players are dropped onto an island to battle it out against others.

The multiplayer game allows players from all over the world to compete against each other or in teams. Players attack and kill each other in the game and the more you win, the higher you rank. It has garnered 34.2 million downloads worldwide so far.

PUBG ban

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore.

The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.