Karachi to experience load-shedding of up to seven hours

K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, has announced that there will be load-shedding of up to seven hours in different areas of Karachi.

Here is the load-shedding schedule for different areas:

Baldia Town : Different parts to experience load-shedding of two hours at least three times a day.

: Different parts to experience load-shedding of two hours at least three times a day. Malir : Two hours load-shedding will be done three times a day.

: Two hours load-shedding will be done three times a day. Shah Faisal Colony : Two hours load-shedding will be done three times a day.

: Two hours load-shedding will be done three times a day. Clifton : Light will go for two and a half hours three times a day. The affected areas include Auto Road, Mandra Chowk, Poonawala, Kemari Center, and Shireen Jinnah Colony.

: Light will go for two and a half hours three times a day. The affected areas include Auto Road, Mandra Chowk, Poonawala, Kemari Center, and Shireen Jinnah Colony. FB Area: There will be load-shedding of total and seven and a half hours in four intervals. Power will go three times for two hours and then for half an hour in the middle.

K-Electric has said that load-shedding of up to seven areas will be done in areas where power theft is common.

The company’s spokesperson has denied the reports of unannounced load-shedding in the city.

The spokesperson said power is being supplied to Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Lyari and Kemari. The spokesperson said that it was inappropriate to compare power outages because of technical faults with load-shedding, adding that registered users are told in advance about the outages.

The spokesperson further said that billing is being done in accordance with the rules and regulations laid down by the regulator. For complaints related to electricity, users can dial 118 or approach K-Electric on social media.