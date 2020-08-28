Karachi update: Internet and mobile services disrupted, roads remain flooded

Many people complained of disruptions in their internet and mobile services after heavy rains lashed Karachi Thursday.

People tried calling their relatives to check on their safety but couldn’t get through to them because of the network issues. A resident of Shah Faisal colony said that he had no mobile signals or internet from Thursday 4pm to Friday 4am.

Disruptions were also reported Friday morning.

Power outages

Power also remains suspended in over 35% areas of Karachi even after 24 hours. It was reported that water entered the grid stations in North Karachi, Garden, Gadap, and Defence.

K-Electric was forced to suspend power to over 900 feeders in Karachi to ensure the safety in submerged and low-lying areas, it said Thursday. KE said the unprecedented rainfall and waterlogging on the roads rendered many areas inaccessible and made it difficult to restore power.

Roads flooded

Many major Karachi roads such as MA Jinnah Road, University Road, Burns Road and II Chundrigar Road remain flooded as the government makes effort to clear these roads.

The roads from Jauhar Chowrangi to Jauhar Morr, University Road, and Pehlwan Goth have been cleared. The University Road is clear too with some patches of water.

The route from Super Highway to Safoora Chrowrangi, however, is still flooded and people have been advised to not use this track to travel to Shah Faisal Colony, Malir Cantt, Airport or Model Colony.

The water accumulated at Do Talwar has been cleared too. The route from Metropole to Abdullah Shah Ghazi is clear too.

17 killed in rain

Seventeen people were killed in different rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday.

Four children and two women playing in the rain were killed when a retaining wall collapsed in Saima Square One in Gulistan-e-Jauhar near Millennium Mall in Karachi’s second incident being described as land sliding.

A 30-year-old man died after being electrocuted in Landhi. His body has been shifted to a hospital.

A child drowned in Orangi Town, while a man drowned at the underpass near Gulberg. Two people died in Garden and Liaquatabad.

A man died after he fell from his roof in Ranchor Line. Two men were killed in road accidents in Defence and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.