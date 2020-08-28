Karachi breaks its August rainfall record

The ongoing heavy monsoon spell in Karachi has broken all records of downpour in the city during the month of August, according to the Met Department.

The megapolis recorded a total of 442mm rain this month. The met data revealed that the spell broke the record of rain in three areas. The airport received 319.2mm of rain, while 380.5mm was recorded at Masroor Base and the highest 487mm of rain was recorded at Faisal Base.

The Met Department said that Thursday’s rain was the most rain Karachi has ever received in 24 hours.

Karachi was a sight of chaos on Thursday after rain wreaked havoc in the city. At least 17 people lost their lives in multiple rain-related accidents.

Many major roads such as the II Chundrigar Road, Shahra-e-Faisal, University Road and Burns road were flooded leaving residents and motorists stranded on roads.

Following the rains, power has been suspended in more than 35% areas of the city. Many people also complained that they could not reach their relatives after mobile and internet services were disrupted.

Karachi’s rainy season isn’t, however, over. The city will see heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds from August 29 to 31.

According to a new advisory by the Met Department, a new monsoon spell will enter the city on Saturday after which more rain is forecast from Saturday night. It will last till Monday morning.