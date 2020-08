People advised to avoid the road

A massive sinkhole opened up near the PIDC Road in Karachi Friday morning after heavy rain battered the city on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the hole is several feet deep and poses a threat to motorists.

Multiple motorcycles reportedly fell into the hole after which people were forced to leave their vehicles behind.

Many roads remain flooded in Karachi following Thursday's rain. II Chundrigar Road is still inundated with knee-deep water disrupting traffic.