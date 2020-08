Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a Grade 21 officer, has been appointed Karachi commissioner.

Rajput will replace Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, who took the charge on October 24, 2018.

The new commissioner was previously serving as the secretary of the Sindh’s energy department.

Shallwani, on the other hand, has been removed as the commissioner and posted as the Sindh secretary for local government and house town planning. The posting was confirmed by a Sindh government notification on Tuesday.