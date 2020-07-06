Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Local

Quetta people stage protest after shops demolished in Railway Colony

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: file

The district administration launched an operation against ‘illegal’ shops, settlements, and signboards in Quetta’s Railway Colony on Monday.

The shopkeepers staged a protest after the drive. They set fire to tyres and chanted slogans against the district administration.

They destroyed our shops because we refused to bribe them, said a protester.

The police were called to the site and they dispersed the protesters after baton charge.

The district administration, on the other hand, said that people have been trying to illegally occupy this land since 1980.

