Friday, July 17, 2020
Local

12-year-old killed as heavy monsoon rains batter Lahore

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
12-year-old killed as heavy monsoon rains batter Lahore

Streets fill with rain water. Photo: Online

A 12-year-old was killed in a rain-related accident in Lahore after the city received heavy monsoon rains on Thursday.

The boy was standing near the entrance gate of Gulshan-e-Ravi Park when he was electrocuted. He died on the spot and was later shifted to a nearby hospital.


People in Lahore faced hours-long traffic jams due to inundated roads after heavy rains on July 16, 2020. Photo: Online

Traffic near Kalma Chowk was suspended for hours after a wire fell on the road. A tree was even uprooted near Allah Hoo Chowk.

Related: Here’s how to stay safe and healthy this monsoon

Water accumulated in many areas because of which traffic was affected. Power was also suspended for hours as many feeders tripped. According to LESCO authorities, electricity supply will be restored once it stops raining.

On the other hand, WASA imposed an emergency as roads have become submerged in water.

Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES

