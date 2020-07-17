12-year-old killed as heavy monsoon rains batter Lahore

A 12-year-old was killed in a rain-related accident in Lahore after the city received heavy monsoon rains on Thursday.

The boy was standing near the entrance gate of Gulshan-e-Ravi Park when he was electrocuted. He died on the spot and was later shifted to a nearby hospital.





Traffic near Kalma Chowk was suspended for hours after a wire fell on the road. A tree was even uprooted near Allah Hoo Chowk.

Water accumulated in many areas because of which traffic was affected. Power was also suspended for hours as many feeders tripped. According to LESCO authorities, electricity supply will be restored once it stops raining.

On the other hand, WASA imposed an emergency as roads have become submerged in water.